The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

9:02 a.m. 32nd Avenue, Osoyoos. Public service.

12:22 p.m. Smythe Drive, Penticton. Smoke.

2:32 p.m. Highway 5A, Princeton. Burning complaint.

3:43 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Car fire.

3:58 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:12 p.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.

9:30 p.m. Spartan Drive, Osoyoos. Gas leak.

10:43 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.

10:48 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

Tuesday

3:45 a.m. 2nd Street, Naramata. Medical first response.

3:50 a.m. 2nd Street, Naramata. Medical first response.

5:56 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.