The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
9:02 a.m. 32nd Avenue, Osoyoos. Public service.
12:22 p.m. Smythe Drive, Penticton. Smoke.
2:32 p.m. Highway 5A, Princeton. Burning complaint.
3:43 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Car fire.
3:58 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:12 p.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.
9:30 p.m. Spartan Drive, Osoyoos. Gas leak.
10:43 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.
10:48 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
Tuesday
3:45 a.m. 2nd Street, Naramata. Medical first response.
3:50 a.m. 2nd Street, Naramata. Medical first response.
5:56 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.