The two-way radio network used by the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department to talk about members and dispatchers is in the midst of an important upgrade.
A new repeater is being installed on Greyledge Mountain, the top of which is just a few hundred meters west of Kaleden Elementary School.
Equipment associated with the new repeater, which will replace one installed on the KVFD hall, will be housed in a small, repurposed shipping container.
“The upgrade system will significantly improve reception,” fire Chief Denis Gaudry said in a press release.
“The improvement project will expand the current communication zone and enhance first responder communications to outlying regions such as Twin Lakes and St. Andrews.”