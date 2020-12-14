Repeater equipment

A radio repeater setup similar to the one going on Greyledge Mountain.

 RDOS/Special to The Herald

The two-way radio network used by the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department to talk about members and dispatchers is in the midst of an important upgrade.

A new repeater is being installed on Greyledge Mountain, the top of which is just a few hundred meters west of Kaleden Elementary School.

Equipment associated with the new repeater, which will replace one installed on the KVFD hall, will be housed in a small, repurposed shipping container.

“The upgrade system will significantly improve reception,” fire Chief Denis Gaudry said in a press release.

“The improvement project will expand the current communication zone and enhance first responder communications to outlying regions such as Twin Lakes and St. Andrews.”