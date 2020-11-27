A company based in Summerland that makes maple syrup-based products has teamed up with London Drugs to help local food banks this holiday season.
London Drugs locations in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna will be donating 10% of the proceeds from sales of Maple Roch Christmas baskets to organizations that help feed the hungry.
“I think that association with a larger corporation like London Drugs coming up and saying, ‘How can we help? How can we contribute to the well-being of the community?’ I think is a huge step,” Maple Roch owner Roch Fortin said in a press release.
“The more baskets we sell, the more can be given to everyone.”