While all dogs make great best friends, we’ve compiled a list of favorite breeds. According to the
AKC – this is the list of the most popular dog breeds in the country.
1. Labrador Retriever – These dogs are playful, patient, loving, protective, and reliable. Labs are brilliant and take well to training. These dogs are on the list of the smartest breeds.
2. German Shepherd – Also on the list of the most intelligent dogs. The German shepherd is a herding breed best known for courage, loyalty and their guarding intuition. Because of this trait, this breed makes an excellent, police dog, military dog, guide dog for the blind and search and rescue dog. For many families, the German shepherd is also a treasured family pet.
3. Golden Retriever – This is our personal favorite as they are a confident, smart, kind, and loyal dog. Neither aggressive nor timid, the Golden Retriever is extremely patient, which makes them a perfect match for kids. The Golden Retriever was initially bred as a hunting dog for retrieving waterfowl and remains to be one of the most beloved family dogs.
4. French Bulldog - Smart, loving dogs, intelligent. Love of play and relaxed attitude. They get along well generally with everyone, including children however they can be territorial and possessive of their people, especially when other dogs are present. Socialization is a must for this breed.
5. Bulldog – The main character traits of this breed are that they are devoted and patient; however, they are not generally very energetic. Great with kids, which makes them a great Family Dog.
6. Beagle – These dogs are a small size (they can easily be carried!) and have a calm temperament. Their primary character traits are that they are smart, friendly, and happy. Great Family Dog.
7. Poodle – They’re great for kids with allergies, as they shed very little. The poodle is also on the list of smartest breeds.
8. Rottweiler – This breed is known to be Fearless, Steady, Good-natured, Devoted, Obedient, Self-assured, Alert, Confident, Calm, Courageous. The Rottweiler is also on the list of the smartest breeds. I’ve never known a Rottweiler that doesn’t love to sit on your lap as well.
9. German Shorthaired Pointer - This breed is known to be a happy dog. They are trainable dogs who bond solidly to their family. They love to be physical and enjoy activities like running, swimming, organized dog sports - in fact, anything that will burn some of their boundless energy while spending outdoor time with a human buddy. Suited for family life, as well as a versatile hunter. Therefore, its temperament is that of an intelligent, bold, boisterous, eccentric, and characteristically affectionate dog that is cooperative and easily trained.
10. Yorkshire Terrier - Affectionate, Sprightly, Tomboyish. Intelligent, Bold, Independent, Confident, Courageous. This breed prefers older, well-behaved children.
Special Mention: RESCUE BREEDS ARE THE BEST BREED
Why should you rescue a dog? Simply because you’ll save a life. The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them.
When you adopt, you save a loving animal by making them part of your family and open up shelter space for another animal who might desperately need it.
When considering rescuing a dog, you will want to observe how it responds to all members of your family. Remember, pets are a commitment not a Christmas gift or Birthday present.
Nothing is as pure as the love of a pet. They bring us unconditional love and joy and grow to be part of our family. There are many rescue organizations that dedicate their lives to saving animals. Check with your vet or your local SPCA for an organization near you.
“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.”– Josh Billings
We would love to hear from you. If you’ve got some good suggestions or other ideas that you would like to add, please let us know! Contact us at info@k9clean.com or visit us at k9clean.com.
Be sure to follow us on Instagram @k9cleanpets or Facebook @k9clean
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.