If middle managers had their way, the City of Penticton’s 2020 capital budget would more than double to $18 million and another $4 million would be tacked onto the operating budget to create 23 new jobs.
They won’t get their way, but chief financial officer Jim Bauer highlighted their requests as he set the stage Tuesday for upcoming budget deliberations.
Those wishes – plus grant requests totalling $1.1 million, or 120% more than was handed out last year – will be pared down by senior staff before being inserted into a provisional budget for council to chew on in December.
Also included in the draft budget will be nine requests put forward by individual council members that made the cut following debate at Tuesday’s meeting.
The ideas that passed muster include a new manager of social development, increased snow removal at intersections and bus stops, increased fees and charges to cover the cost of hosting Ironman, new permanent washrooms at Gyro Park, and improvements to the parking lot behind City Hall.
That latter item was put forward by Coun. Jake Kimberley, who described the state of the bare lot as “an embarrassment.”
Other items that were voted down include a city prosecutor to handle bylaw offences, promotional materials to improve Penticton’s branding and beautification along major roadways.
“The weeds win,” said Coun. Katie Robinson, who unsuccessfully lobbied for the beautification work.
Seven other suggestions were withdrawn as they are already addressed in the 2020 draft budget or underway, including a housing partnership for local doctors, more signalized intersections and additional measures to combat climate change.
