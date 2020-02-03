Nominations are now being accepted for positions on the board of directors of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Directors must be chambers members, or work for businesses that are chamber members, in good standing. Terms last two years and are confirmed annually.
Ideal candidates will have relevant professional experience, such as marketing accounting, event planning or governance.
The board meets 10 times a year on Thursday mornings.
Nomination packages can be obtained online at www.tinyurl.com/BoardNom2020, by emailing admin@penticton.org, or calling 778-476-3111. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m.
Voting will take place at the chamber’s annual general meeting March 4.
