Artwork

Police are looking for this art piece, which is stained glass framed in wood. It was stolen Aug. 9 during a wildfire evacuation from a home near Oliver.

 Special to The Herald

Mounties are appealing for a heartless thief who stole from an Oliver-area home that was under a wildfire evacuation alert to return some of the loot.

Several items were taken Aug. 9 from the home on McKinney Road, but the property owner, who had left voluntarily due to the alert, is most concerned about a missing piece of stained glass that’s framed in a circular piece of wood.

Anyone with information about the location of the art piece or the break-in is asked to call Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.