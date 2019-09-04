Mounties are appealing for a heartless thief who stole from an Oliver-area home that was under a wildfire evacuation alert to return some of the loot.
Several items were taken Aug. 9 from the home on McKinney Road, but the property owner, who had left voluntarily due to the alert, is most concerned about a missing piece of stained glass that’s framed in a circular piece of wood.
Anyone with information about the location of the art piece or the break-in is asked to call Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
