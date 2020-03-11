A test version of the City of Penticton’s new website has now gone live.
The city is asking people to surf over to the site to give it a whirl and provide feedback.
“Our website forms a key pillar in the city’s communication efforts, so after 10 years of service, the current website is being replaced by something new,” city webmaster Milena Marshall said in a press release.
“Whether accessed by desktop or mobile device, the new website gives users a huge boost in terms of content and the presentation of that content.”
Development of the new website began in 2019. A new mobile app is also in the works.
To check out the new site, visit www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Feedback will be accepted through Friday, March 20.
The final product is expected to launch in April.