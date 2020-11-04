The Regional District Okanagan Similkameen will select its chair and vice chair today (Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020) at 3 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Karla Kozakevich will allow her name to stand for a fifth term. She has been the Area E director, representing Naramata since 2011.
She has been chair for the past four years, winning each time by acclamation.
It’s unknown if anyone will challenge her today. The most logical opponent would be Doug Holmes, the vice-chair for the past year.
Appointments to chair and vice-chair are for one year.
A full day of meetings and workshops begins at 9 a.m.
The meeting can be watched live on the RDOS website.