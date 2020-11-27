Now the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board will finally be living up to its name.
The realtors’ association announced Friday it’s merging with the South Okanagan Real Estate Board. Combined, the two entities will have approximately 1,600 members from Revelstoke south to the U.S. border, and from Rock Creek west to Manning Park.
The merger, designed to make the most of both groups’ resources, will become official Jan. 1, making it the 13th largest such association in Canada.
OMREB president Kim Heizmann will continue to lead the expanded association, while SOREB president Lyndi Cruickshank will become vice-president.
“I would especially like to congratulate presidents Kim Heizmann and Lyndi Cruickshank for their visionary leadership in bringing their boards together and to the directors of both boards for their support of this historic accomplishment, Costa Poulopoulos, chair of the Canadian Real Estate Association, said in a press release.