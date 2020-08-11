Construction activity is finally heating up on the long-awaited Hunters Hill residential development in Summerland.
“We’re issuing our first home permit for the first lot in that subdivision, and expecting three or four more to come in over the next couple of weeks,” Anthony Haddad, the District of Summerland’s chief administrative officer, told council at its meeting Monday,
“We’re working closely with the developer to align each of those permits with servicing that’s under construction now.”
Haddad said the first phase of the development consists of 20 lots.
When a development variance permit was issued for the project in 2017, it was based on a 67-lot layout on the 69-hectare property, which is about two kilometres north of downtown and across Highway 97 from Sumac Ridge.
A year later, council agreed to developer Patrick Murphy’s request to allow increased density to make the project more feasible from a financial perspective. And in 2019, Murphy announced he’d signed a joint venture agreement with Dilworth Quality Homes and Emil Anderson Construction. At the time, Murphy said the development would feature 142 lots, while about half of the total property area would be left in its natural state.