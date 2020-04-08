Standing up at a public hearing to give city council a piece of your mind is a thing of the past – at least for now.
Council on Tuesday approved some regulatory amendments that effectively cancel public hearings on temporary use permits and development variance permits. Instead, neighbours will be notified as usual, but all comments will have to be submitted to council in writing.
Temporary use permits are good for up to three years and allow a property to be used for something for which it’s not zoned. Development variance permits are typically sought to reduce property setbacks and increase building heights from what is normally permitted.
Public hearings for rezonings have also been cancelled, meaning some projects will be stalled and others will go ahead.
Blake Laven, director of development services, said provincial law doesn’t require public hearings on rezonings if the project in question complies with the Official Community Plan.
That means some contentious rezonings may be put on hold indefinitely, while others that line up with the Official Community Plan may proceed, but with written submissions from the public only.
“Right now, we’re just going file by file and seeing where we can use that provision to waive public hearings and where it wouldn’t be appropriate to use that,” said Laven.
Three projects that were to have gone to public hearings on March 17, but didn’t because the meeting was cancelled, have all been selected to go forward now without public hearings.
Those projects are: rezoning five lots on Syer Road in Sendero Canyon to allow for five duplexes; rezoning four lots on Churchill Avenue to make way for a 13-unit apartment building; and granting a site-specific amendment to permit self-storage at 352 Winnipeg St.
Laven said all three projects were properly advertised, comply with the OCP, and generated just a single letter of concern between them, so they’ve been selected to forego public hearings ahead of council’s final decision April 21.
Coun. Jake Kimberley said it’s critical to keep development services running during the economic meltdown.
“There’s jobs in the construction industry that are essential right now,” he said, adding those jobs support spin-off sectors like building supplies.
Laven noted all of the changes to procedures for public input will be reviewed once bans on public gatherings have been relaxed.