After getting hit with a bill for $600 from a U.S. ticket reseller for an upcoming show at the South Okanagan Events Centre, an Oliver woman is warning others to be careful when shopping online.
Eileen Smith, a retired flight attendant, was looking forward to attending “Chicago the Musical” on March 28 at the SOEC, so she did a Google search to find tickets for herself and two guests.
Little did she know, the top search results produced by Google took Smith to www.Tickets-Center.com, an American ticket reseller, which buys in bulk from legitimate box offices, then flips them for a profit.
In Smith’s case, tickets with a face value of $86 each were sold to her for about $150 apiece. And it wasn’t until she got the bill that she realized the price was in U.S. dollars, meaning her Canadian credit card was billed for $612 total.
That’s when she realized something wasn’t right and began making inquiries with Tickets.com, her bank and the SOEC.
Smith was told there was little any of the organizations could do until the day of the show, when, if the tickets didn’t work, she could go after the reseller for fraud.
Unsatisfied with that response, she closed all of her bank accounts and returned the tickets to the SOEC.
Smith was thrown off by the name of the SOEC’s official ticket website, www.ValleyFirstTix.com, and doesn’t want others to make the same mistake as her.
“I want every other little old lady – and man – in Penticton to know that it’s not your fault,” she said.
“You should be actually going in person to the box office.”
SOEC general manager Dean Clarke said his staff monitors ticket sales for indicators of resellers at work, and cancels orders when alarms go off.
However, there’s little they can do about resellers’ websites getting top billing on Google, which trades rankings in exchange for advertising dollars.
“It’s very difficult to compete with these huge ticket resellers that may be (spending) millions of dollars with Google. – and that’s not unique to our industry,” said Clarke.
But people can watch out for signs that indicate they are dealing with a reseller, such as unusually high prices – “any show that’s going to be over $150 a ticket, we’re probably passing on that,” said Clarke – along with billing in U.S. dollars and tickets being sold before they’re officially available at the box office.
As an alternative to using the official ValleyFirstTix website, the address for which is noted on all SOEC advertisements, Clark suggested people go directly to the box office, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on most event days.
People can also call the SOEC box office at 1-877-SOEC-TIX if they need extra help finding tickets or ask staff at the SOEC for assistance.
As a last resort, said Clarke, “If you’re a taxpayer of Penticton and you’ve been honestly duped, we’ll do anything and everything we can to help you.”
