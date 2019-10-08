An Okanagan candidate for the People’s Party of Canada is angry some of his campaign signs have been vandalized.
The word “Fascist” has been spray-painted on signs for Allan Duncan, the party’s candidate in the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, which includes all of West Kelowna and part of Kelowna.
“This is disappointing and hurtful to have such a vile label painted over my name and on my party’s sign,” Duncan said in a release.
“The PPC is for freedom, personal responsibility, fairness and respect,” he said. “We are committed to conserving liberty in our democracy.”
Duncan says he was alerted to the vandalism by members of another political party. He says he has filed a report with West Kelowna RCMP.
