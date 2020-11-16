Police officers and their dog found a lost hiker and his dog after a lengthy search Friday.
Kelowna RCMP were notified about 5 p.m. that a hiker had lost his way in the June Springs Road area.
Police dog Fitz and his handler tracked the lost hiker through the forest. The canine team located the man and his dog, both were uninjured.
“The hiker, a 57-year-old Kelowna man, was not properly dressed for the weather, and was extremely happy to be escorted back to his vehicle,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This incident ended happily, but it’s a timely reminder for anyone who is planning on enjoying the outdoors to take the proper steps to ensure your safety.”