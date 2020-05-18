Students are encouraged to get their bursary applications in soon to the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.
Bursaries range from $250 to $3,000, and are based on financial need, not academic records. Approximately $40,000 is up for grabs.
"We now have 10 different endowment funds that will be offering bursaries to local students," said CFSOS grants manager Sarah Trudeau.
"These endowment funds were created by local donors who believe in the value of education and its power to improve quality of life for an individual and their family. Each endowment fund has certain specifications about who they want their funds to be awarded to."
Anyone who is graduating this year, or within the past five, from a high school within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, is eligible to apply.
For more information, specific funding criteria, and application forms, visit www.cfso.net/grants/apply-for-a-bursary. The deadline to apply is June 1.
Available endowments are:
The Sharon Amos Legacy Fund for the Arts: Established after well-known community leader Sharon Amos, the fund awards bursaries to students pursuing education in music and arts, preferably performing arts.
The Dr. John & Kathy Scarfo Bursary Fund: Awards students who live an active and healthy lifestyle and who are pursuing education in an effort to improve life for themselves and their families.
The South Okanagan Aboriginal Education Fund: Established in 2013 by anonymous donors from the area, and was subsequently topped up by $10,000 from another anonymous donor.
The Thea Haubrich Legacy Fund: Created after the death of Thea Haubrich in 2013, a leading practitioner and promoter of encaustic art, the fund was established with the goal of providing ongoing financial support to artists, with a focus on encaustic art, wanting to further their education.
The Okanagan Fest-of-Ale Bursary Fund: Provides bursaries to students pursing their second year of post-secondary education in the brewing industry or intermediate level, accredited online courses in the brewing industry.
Culver Family Bursary Fund: Open to a student entering at least the second year of an undergraduate degree program, or entering a graduate program, with a focus on the humanities, which may include modern languages or linguistics, classic languages, native languages, philosophy, anthropology or sociology.
Lynn & Brian Jackson Endowment for Fine Arts: Open to students pursuing post-secondary education in a fine arts program at a university, college, or trade school, which grants recognized degrees or certificates.
Irene & Charles Armstrong Bursary Fund: Open to students who are pursuing post-secondary education and have permanent mental health impairment.
L&R Supplementary Bursary Fund: Open to students who are pursuing any form of education to upgrade employment qualification.
Kaleden Bursary Fund: Students applying must live or have lived in the Kaleden area (including Twin Lakes/White Lake Road and St. Andrews by the Lake).