The people have spoken: Warren Everton’s Reindeer Games pale ale has been crowned as the winner of the fourth annual Campaign for Real Ale South Okanagan.
The sold-out event last Saturday featured 18 brews by 10 different teams, all available to taste by attendees and a panel of professional judges.
Keith Desrochers’ Oakie Dokie Wee Heavy snagged second place and Anthony Mondia’s Earl of Blackwater Porter took third.
The panel of judges crowned their own winners, however, with first place given to Taylor Bellentyne, Mike Romer, Jason Lanki, Kyle Finnerty and Malcolm Potts’ German pilsner.
Honourable mentions were given to Everton’s Reindeer Games Nordic Pale Ale, as well as to Eric Harding and Brenda Hardisty’s Apogee: Spruced up Rye IPA.
The judge’s choice of winner will have the chance to brew a beer of the judge’s choice with a local brewery next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.