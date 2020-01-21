Imaginary capes aren’t just for superheroes, says Mare McHale, freshly pressed author and one of Penticton’s most outspoken advocates for mental wellness.
Her new book, “Finding Your Cape: How to Course Correct and Achieve Greatness When Things Don't Go As Planned,” goes on sale Thursday on Amazon.
Part memoir and part self-help guide, the book uses a cape as a metaphor for the reader’s inner voice and includes exercises to help strengthen it.
“I like to picture the cape woven with different life experiences you’ve been through, whether it’s milestones like graduations or getting married or having your kids, and also some of the tears you’ve shed along the way or hardships, as a reminder that no matter what situation you’re going into, you have all that behind you,” says Mare, a former radio DJ who now runs her own social media marketing firm.
The book builds on the self-care advocacy work at the heart of the Mareathon movement, an online community she created for people to help each other through life’s challenges. To date, inspirational videos she’s posted on YouTube have been viewed more than a million times.
And although she’s just 36 years old, Mare has overcome more than her fair share of difficulties, including the death of her father at age 19, the death of her husband, Jeremy McGoran, at age 35, and ongoing challenges associated with being a single mother of a son with special needs.
She’s now synthesized the self-help tools she’s acquired through therapy and other books and put them into a work of her own in hopes of helping others find comfort.
“I get messages every single week – and I have now for years – from people who think that they are alone in what they’re going through, whether it’s grief or divorce or raising a child with special needs,” she says.
“And while I have over a million views on Youtube, I wanted it to be bigger and have bigger reach to help more people, and I thought a book would be the way to do it.”
Interspersed with guidance are anecdotes from Mare’s personal life, which became very public when McGoran, in 2016, began speaking out about his struggles with mental illness.
He lost his fight in 2017, when he took his own life just two days after Mare told him she wanted to end their marriage. That deeply personal admission is an extreme example of the type of challenge she helps her readers navigate.
Mare admits she’s nervous about putting out such details for public consumption, “but I know that this is part of Jeremy’s legacy and I know that his family and I want to remember Jeremy and the legacy he had being open and honest with his challenges.”
