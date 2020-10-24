The province may have tilted further left with the election of an NDP majority government, but the Central Okanagan remained a bastion of the centre-right BC Liberal party.
All three BC Liberal candidates were elected Saturday, though with margins of victory that were diminished from recent elections.
The immediate question facing the victorious Liberals were how relevant they will be in Victoria and how effectively they would be able to represent the interests of their constituents.
Ben Stewart who won his fourth election in Kelowna West, said he believes he'll be able to work co-operatively with the NDP on pressing issues in his riding such as drug use and homelessness, and the embattled tourism and hospitality industry.
"Most of the people in the NDP government, I have known for a long time and I do get along with them," he said.
An example, he said, was working with NDP Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson to make sure federal and provincial funding for a new water treatment plant was extended when it looked at one point that the grants were in jeopardy.
"That was a big deal because that's a $75 million project," Stewart said. "It's only through that type of co-operation that things get done. It would have been just as easy for her to say, 'Forget about it'," Stewart said.
Stewart also said he has a long relationship with MIke Farnworth, the NDP Minister for Public Safety, that helped secure additional policing dollars for West Kelowna."We were able to get more police for the Westside," Stewart said.
Still, Stewart expressed surprise with the scope of the NDP victory on Saturday given the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"I just don't think this government has provided a real pathway forward for B.C. to come out of this pandemic," Stewart said.
"Economically, they've left small businesses abandoned in most cases, and their support for tourism has been just a pittance," he said.
Stewart, a winery owner and land developer, said the BC Liberals will have to work hard in the years ahead to regain support in the Lower Mainland, where the NDP gained several seats.
"We need to find a way for the urban voters to see that we care about them," he said. "We've done a ton of stuff for Vancouver and the Lower Mainland over the years."
Stewart said he believes the province's financial picture will deteriorate in the next few years, and not just because of the strain of dealing with the pandemic.
"The thing that worries me the most is the lack of fiscal restraint the government has demonstrated in the short time I've been in opposition. I just think they need to think about taxpayers and businesses as being an important part of the success of British Columbia," he said.
With 61 of 112 ballot boxes in Kelowna West counted as of 9:30 p.m., Stewart had 45.6 per cent of all votes cast, compared to 32 per cent for NDP candidate Spring Hawes, and 17 per cent for Green candidate Peter Truch.
First elected in 2009, Stewart was re-elected in 2013 and he held ministerial posts with the BC Liberal government. But he resigned shortly after the 2017 election so then-Liberal Leader Christy Clark, who'd lost her seat in the general election, had a safe route back to the legislature in a by-election.
After the NDP assumed power in 2017, Clark resigned and Stewart won his old seat back in a February 2018 by-election with 56 per cent of the vote.