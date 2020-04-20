There’s a really easy way to find out if that do-it-yourself project requires a permit, says Ken Kunka: “Just ask.”
Kunka, who heads building and permitting as deputy director of development services for the City of Penticton, is concerned residents with unexpected time on their hands at home are finally tackling their renovation plans without first getting a plan approved.
“We’ve heard that some of the building suppliers have been quite busy, and we’d like to ensure the word is getting out there that our department is still open,” said Kunka.
While nobody at either of Penticton’s building supply stores was available for comment Monday, Kunka said the retailers have agreed to help distribute information about building permits.
Do-it-yourselfers have also triggered complaints to the city’s bylaw department, often “from concerned citizens about what’s going on beside them.”
In that case, a homeowner is mostly likely just going to get a warning, continued Kunka. “If it’s a contractor doing work, the enforcement is a little heavier.”
Building permits, he noted, are meant to ensure people are following building regulations so that the work is safe. The current waiting time for a permit from a simple, complete application is about two weeks.
The building department can be reached at 250-490-2501. Information, including a video explainer, can be found on the city website. Applications can also be filed online.