Spring will be a little quieter than normal after the Downtown Penticton Association axed two of its upcoming events.
An orientation session for the DPA’s downtown market set for April 18, along with the the Ellis on the Rise block party May 22 have both been cancelled, the DPA announced in a press release Tuesday.
The cancellations come shortly after the province’s mandate that all group gatherings and events are limited to 50 people or less during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is no higher priority for us than safeguarding the health and safety of our residents, visitors, DPA members and staff,” said Lynn Allin, DPA executive director.
“As our health agencies release new advice, in the hopes of keeping people safe, then we must adapt accordingly. Consequently, we began officially cancelling these two events as soon as the new guidelines were issued.”
Summer events are still scheduled to go ahead as planned, but will be reviewed as the province releases more information.