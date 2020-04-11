Cash-strapped people and businesses are getting some financial help on their energy bills.
People who’ve lost their job or been unable to work due to COVID-19 can have FortisBC bills deferred from April to the end of June. No interest will be charged.
After June, the amount owed can be spread out over 12 months.
Owners of businesses that have been forced to close due to the pandemic can receive bill credits to offset current charges to their account.
For businesses that remain open, but which have experienced a drop in revenue, bill payments can be deferred from April until the end of June. Information on how to register for the special programs is on the COVID-19 Customer Recovery Fund on the FortisBC website.