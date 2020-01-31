Penticton RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say allegedly used someone else's identification at a banking institute.
Little information has been given about the transaction, but RCMP have released a photo of the woman in hopes that someone may have more information.
If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the RCMP at 250-492-4300 and ask for Cpl. Laurie Rock or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Commented
