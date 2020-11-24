Freedom for Darrell Richards is two wheels and an open road, but for the guys he’s trying to help, their freedom can be the difference between life and death.
If he wins, the 45-year-old Penticton father has pledged to donate his winnings in the “Orange County Choppers” TV show’s Dream Chopper contest to Discovery House men’s addiction recovery centre.
The grand prize is a custom-built machine with an estimated value of $100,000 that would then be raffled off by Discovery House and the money used to help open the non-profit’s third live-in residence.
“I talked to a couple of my buddies to see if we could find someone who would benefit from a big cash surge, and they all said the same thing: ‘Discovery House,’” said Richards, who can be seen riding his Harley Davidson Streetglide motorcycle year round.
“I’m glad that we can get involved with somebody that is doing something good and positive in the community and is going to benefit the community for a long time, not just today.”
The winner will also appear on the show that features motorcycle building with Orange County’s Paul Teutul Sr., known for creating custom-theme bikes.
The winner will be determined by the number of online votes, and Richards has worked his fingers to the bone to get local people to cast a ballot in his direction.
People can vote online for free once every 24 hours and additional votes can be purchased with the proceeds going to an American SPCA branch.
And so far for Richards it’s working. He is currently in top spot in his group and has a great chance of moving on to the quarter finals which run from Nov. 27 until Dec. 3. Voting wraps up in the current round on Thursday.
Discovery House executive director Jerome Abraham said he would welcome the help more than ever.
“The overdose rate has really spiked since March, when it was already on a crazy trajectory and an average of five to six people a day dying in B.C.,” said Abraham.
“Because of COVID people are being isolated and counselling services are reduced – so it’s more need and less support.”
Richards dabbled in the sport of motocross with his son for a few years and then graduated to a street bike and it’s become a huge part of his life.
“It’s got me involved in things that I never I would, like this bike build (contest) and being able to use that as a catalyst to reach out into the community and volunteer my time,” he said.
“Riding is where I do a lot of my decompressing. Honestly, it’s just a peaceful place and the people are so nice and it’s the freedom of the open road.”