Members of the Osoyoos RCMP and Osoyoos Fire Department are hoping for the public’s help in spreading some Christmas cheer.
This Friday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people are invited to visit Buy-Low Foods to drop off non-perishable food items, cash and unwrapped children’s gifts that will then be redistributed to families in need.
It’s hoped the donations will be enough to fill a police cruiser and fire truck.
Everyone who drops off something will get a cookie and coffee for their effort.
