Twenty-seven detached homes with million-dollar views of Skaha Lake are almost ready to jump off the drawing board.
City council at its meeting Tuesday gave unanimous preliminary approval to the rezoning required for the project at 375 Smythe Dr., which is now scheduled for a public hearing Nov. 2.
Staff is recommending council withhold final approval of the rezoning until the developer contributes 15% of the estimated $1.5-million cost of upgrading the intersection at Lakeside Road and Smythe Drive, which also serves Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park and Painted Rock Winery.
Council head the development is expected to increase traffic through the intersection by approximately 15%, but there’s no definitive timeline for actually doing the road work.
Mitch Moroziuk, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, said two options – a stop light and roundabout – are being considered for the intersection in a transportation master plan that’s expected to be complete by the end of 2020.
“We haven’t arrived at a solution, we haven’t arrived at a cost and there’s nothing in our five-year budget at this point,” added Moroziuk.
Mayor John Vassilaki said neighbours will want certainty on the intersection before lending their support to the development.
“If we can assure them that intersection is going to be complete about the same time that development is complete, I think it might put their minds to rest,” said Vassilaki, who lives on Lakeside Road.
The developer has already committed to paying for pumping station and 500,000-litre reservoir to provide water for domestic use and firefighting, and will be bound by special conditions related to the site’s steep topography, environmental and wildfire risks.
The five-hectare site, which is not in the Agricultural Land Reserve, currently features a single-family home and once had a working orchard on it.
When the redevelopment was first proposed in 2018, the plan called for 65 townhomes. But with the city in the midst of an Official Community Plan update at the time, the plan was offered up for public consultation and the developer scaled back the project to 27 single-family homes. With that commitment in place, a site-specific statement was added to the OCP to allow for the development.
“Staff consider that the application proposes an appropriately scaled development in an area of the community that has been identified for low-density residential development by the OCP,” planner Steven Collyer wrote in his report to council.
If the rezoning is granted, the project will still require a handful of special permits and subdivision approval.