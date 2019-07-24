Summerland council has made two amendments to its current budget after two significant projects came to light after the financial planning process was completed.
That includes $45,000 for designs for the Eneas Creek flood repair and mitigation work. The project itself is estimated to cost $577,000, but can’t proceed without designs.
The other amendment frees up $145,000 for the Wharton Street sewer extension to service an 88-unit residential development with commercial space on ground level.
Both projects will be funded through the capital works reserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.