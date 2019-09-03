Fae Hodgins remembers the first time she stepped foot on the Penticton Okanagan College campus as a mature student.
“I was nervous, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, now what am I going to do?’” she recalled Tuesday.
Five years later, Hodgins, who’s in her 50s now, says returning to complete her high school diploma was the best decision she ever made.
“It’s been a journey,” she said. “It’s been really good. The instructors are very helpful, they open up their doors to help you.”
The campus was buzzing Tuesday afternoon for orientation day, an annual event which features a free BBQ, prizes, games and live music.
Hodgins said she’s attended every year, and it’s a great way to get to know other students and dispel any anxious jitters.
“Just don’t be nervous. Just relax. We do have a lot of resources for them to come if they need help with anything. Just come check it out,” she suggested.
Hodgins said volunteering and working part-time on the campus is another great resource for settling in to college life. As a peer mentor on campus, Hodgins said she’s met plenty of students and knows a lot of names.
It’s some pretty good advice, considering Okanagan College has seen a record number of new students this year, according to regional dean Eric Corneau.
“We’re just cracking 930 students on campus,” he said. “We have a really strong student services department and campus life. We try to tailor a lot of the different activities we have on campus for all students … and give them the chance to mix with all generations.”
Mayor John Vassilaki, who was also at the barbecue, said education, no matter at what age, is the most important tool in a person’s life.
“Education is very, very important. Don’t hesitate; go back to school if you want to,” he said.
“Whether it’s for knowledge, or a job, or whatever the case may be, especially in British Columbia, it’s one of the best provinces to educated in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.