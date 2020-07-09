After several months of lacklustre results due to the COVID-19 lockdown, residential real estate sales rebounded in June across the South Okanagan.
Transaction values in many communities, and in the region as a whole, even eclipsed what was recorded in June 2019, according to statistics prepared by the South Okanagan Real Estate Board.
“Keep in mind that real estate really came down to being an essential service, so what we saw through those early months of COVID were those people who were making moves had no choice: They needed to sell or they needed to buy,” explained SOREB president Lyndi Cruickshank.
But as the months rolled by, she believes people became more comfortable with safety measures required for buying and selling homes during the pandemic, such as wearing masks and gloves when viewing properties.
“So we saw all that pent-up energy from the spring start to transition into properties being sold,” continued Cruickshank, who works as a realtor in Penticton.
“What we are seeing now is our busiest market, which is usually spring, moved into June and continue into July.”
Penticton saw 43 single-family homes change hands for $26.2 million last month, compared to 39 homes worth $22.1 million in the year-ago period.
The average single-family home in Penticton sold for $609,697 after 73 days on the market last month, compared to $567,585 after 62 days a year earlier.
Across the region as a whole in June, 121 single-family homes traded for $74.8 million, well up on 84 sales worth $55.1 million a year earlier.
And the average single-family home in the region sold for $617,986 after 89 days on the market last month, versus $558,478 after 75 days in the year-ago period.
While she doesn’t see anything directly on the horizon that might knock down house prices, Cruickshank noted much is riding on the federal government’s nurturing of the economy.
“There are certainly people who believe (prices falling) is going to happen – we are in a market right now that is unprecedented – but realtors are busy, consumers are making good decisions, and the level of competition for homes that are desirable is significant with multiple offers coming in right now,” she said.
This past June was also a good month for construction, as staff at Penticton city hall issued 63 building permits for work valued at $5.6 million, compared to 64 permits worth $4.9 million in June 2019.
However, the total for the first half of the year was down by almost half to $57.1 million from $111.4 million.
Multi-family developments that will create a total of 246 new units account for $29.9 million of this year’s total.
“We continue to see strong application numbers and a generally positive outlook on development – particularly on the residential side and in our downtown,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said in an email.