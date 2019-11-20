RCMP were shocked by the honesty of a drunk driver who hit a power pole, knocking out electricity to Oliver residents on Tuesday.
At approximately 9:10 p.m., the driver of a Ford F-250 on Highway 97 went off the road, striking a power pole and causing wires to snap.
Residents of northern Oliver were left without power for approximately three hours.
The 52-year-old man told police at the scene he was drunk, which was confirmed by a roadside alcohol screening test.
“The man was fortunate to not have received any serious injuries,” RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
“It is even more fortunate he did not hurt any innocent bystanders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.