Finally, a Juneuary we can enjoy.
The term may have been coined to describe an unseasonably chilly month that includes the first day of summer. But it also seems an apt description for the first full month of the 2020-21 winter that has, so far, been remarkably mild and snow-free.
Including the sunny weekend just past, the average high in Penticton this January has been 5.9 C, compared to the historical average of 1.9 C. (The average is calculated by Environment Canada using data from 1980-2010.)
In fact, temperatures have risen above freezing every day so far this month. And overnight lows have averaged –0.2 C, well under the average of – 3 C
Snowfall usually totals 18 centimetres in Penticton in January, but there’s been just 1.2 millimetres of rain recorded at the airport so far this month, Environment Canada says.
Some cooler days are ahead, however, with daytime highs expected to dip below the freezing mark Thursday and stay there at least through the weekend.