A bid to keep the Canadian Sport School Hockey League championships and its multi-million-dollar economic impact in Penticton has received a fresh vote of confidence from city council.
Council agreed Tuesday to maintain its current $10,000-per-year commitment to the event, which last March attracted 73 teams and upwards of 1,600 players and coaches.
The Okanagan Hockey Group, which has hosted the championships here since 2015, asked for a commitment from council to bolster its bid to host the event from 2021-23.
The 2020 edition, the last on the OHG’s current three-year contract, is slated for March 5-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.