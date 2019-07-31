Conservative hopeful Helen Konanz is urging counterparts to participate in at least a dozen debates across the riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay ahead of this fall’s federal election.
She issued the challenge in a press release this week.
“Our riding has been ignored by Ottawa, and people are hurting because of it,” said Konanz.
“It is crucial that all candidates make themselves available to every constituent so that all voices can be heard.”
Konanz is proposing formation of a committee made up of representatives from each party’s campaign staff that can co-ordinate the debates with community groups.
Also in the running are New Democrat incumbent Richard Cannings, Liberal Connie Denesiuk, Green Tara Howse and the People’s Party’s Sergio Zanatta.
