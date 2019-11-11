Fred MacDonald said his memories may be beginning to fade, but remembering the importance of Remembrance Day has not.
“I do whatever I have to do for Remembrance Day,” the 87-year-old Korean War veteran said Monday. “I’ve been (selling poppies) for over 30 years.
“I’ve sold a lot of poppies.”
MacDonald enlisted in the Korean War when he was just 18 years old. Canada didn’t conscript, he said, but instead asked for volunteers.
“So I volunteered,” he said. “Why do you do things? You’re young and foolish.”
MacDonald said he saw about one-and-a-half years of battle in Korea, departing from Victoria in 1952.
His brother had died the year prior in the same war as a gunman. MacDonald last saw him before he was sent to Korea. The two had a couple of beers together and “had fun.”
His brother died in April 1951 and is buried in Busan. MacDonald has been back several times to visit him.
“The Canadian government wouldn’t even recognize (what he did),” said MacDonald after explaining his brother died on the frontlines, but not before eliminating a large number of the enemy.
It’s difficult, he said, because the Korean War, he believes many consider to be the “Forgotten War.”
“There’s nothing about us in history,” he said. “There’s nothing about us when they talk about different wars. The government knows about it, but they don’t talk about it. Korea’s Canada’s ‘Forgotten War.’
To be neglected - it feels like nobody wants you.”
MacDonald spends much of his time with other Korean veterans. He’s been a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for 65 years, first in Victoria and now in his adopted hometown, Penticton.
His message now to the younger generation? Laugh.
“I like to laugh,” he said. “Some things people forget about in life is laughter.”
