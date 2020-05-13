Two men were fined $600 and had their gear seized after being caught fishing illegally on Okanagan Lake last weekend.
“Penticton conservation officers on boat patrol on Okanagan Lake on Sunday were conducting compliance inspections for anglers and boating safety,” the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a statement.
“During the patrol, COs encountered two people found angling for burbot with illegal bait and prohibited gear.”
The pair had four burbot – a cod-like, bottom-feeding species – seized along with their rods and reels.
“Other violations COs encountered that day included: angling with more than one fishing line; possessing live fish; multiple prohibited gear violations and small vessel regulation infractions,” the statement added.
“Please remember that if you decide to go angling, you may be inspected by a conservation officer for licensing requirements, gear restrictions and catch limits.”