The president of the Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union is critical of Interior Health’s handling of communicating with parents on a potential COVID case at Princess Margaret Secondary School.
"We're pleased that School District 67 has worked hard to keep teachers, staff, families and the community informed with regards to public health updates in our schools," teachers union president Kevin Epp wrote in an email to The Herald, Tuesday (Nov. 1) night.
"What is incredibly disheartening is that it appears the district, our teachers, our kids and the community receive official notice from Interior Health long after information has been shared through social media."
The rumour mill, Epp said, was running wild earlier in the day before an official announcement was made by the health authority.
"It was disappointing to hear that in this case, apparently individuals, connected to our schools, reported that they had tested positive to friends, but there was hours that went by before official notification was made,” Epp said.
“We re all looking to the government to provide leadership during this time, and perhaps, the decades of politicians of every stripe saying that health care and education are their top priorities....well, it appears they should have invested when they said they were going to."
Tuesday marked the first reported case of COVID in a secondary school within the Okanagan Skaha School District 67 which operates schools in Penticton and Summerland. On Monday, one case was reported in the school community at Giant’s Head Elementary School in Summerland.
Due to privacy concerns, it won’t be reported if the member of the school community is a teacher, student or support-staff member.
A letter was sent electronically to parents at Princess Margaret shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.