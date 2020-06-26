School District 67 has once again dedicated a full-time administrator to Indigenous education.
The Penticton-based school board announced Friday it has appointed long-time teacher Dustin Hyde as the new vice-principal of Indigenous education effective Aug. 1. Hyde, who has a master’s degree in education from the University of B.C., has spent the past 13 years leading the Indigenous education program at Penticton Secondary School.
The district had someone in a similar position until 2019-20. When that person left, the position was left empty to save money and the duties distributed to other administrators.