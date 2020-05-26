Summerland residents can now report non-emergency crimes with just the click of a mouse or a tap on a screen.
The Summerland RCMP detachment this week became the latest in B.C. to launch the new online crime reporting tool, which works on personal computers and smartphones.
The website allows the public to report non-emergency crimes online. The idea is that front-line officers will be free to respond to serious emergencies and provide more time for proactive policing initiatives.
The service generated about 40 reports in the first month after its March launch in Penticton.
“Every online report received will be reviewed by a supervisor, and should follow-up be required, an officer will be engaged,” Summerland RCMP Sgt. Dave Preston said in a press release.
“We encourage citizens of Summerland to report incidents not only for statistical reasons but rather enabling us to utilize the information to effectively deploy our resources.”
Reports can be filed at www.summerland.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca
Those filing a report must be a resident of Summerland and have a valid email address. The tool simply requires users to specify a location on a map, then takes them through a series of yes-or-no questions.
To report a crime online it has to meet the following criteria:
– Does not require follow-up by an officer
– There is no witness or suspect
– The value of something lost, stolen or vandalized is less than $5,000
– Lost or stolen items do not include personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals.