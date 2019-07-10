Considering the severe lack of affordable housing apartment units in Oliver, there isn’t expected to be significant public opposition to a proposed 46-unit apartment development planned for Airport Street near the Oliver Place Mall.
Oliver council on Monday give preliminary approval to alter the town’s Official Community Plan for the project and agree to hold a public information meeting in order to provide an opportunity for the public to access information and inquire about the development proposed for 5951 Airport Rd. behind the Buy-Low grocery store.
Contract planner Christopher Garrish told council the broad community goal of the OCP is to “encourage a diversity of housing options for a range of incomes, lifestyles and age groups,” and at the time of the 2016 Census, apartment buildings of less than five storeys represented just under 13% of the housing stock in Oliver.
The development is also ideally located for many of the people who will live there as it’s within easy walking distance of the Oliver Place Mall as well as the town centre and Okanagan River Channel, said Garrish.
An original proposal to develop the land and build 39 apartment units called for 76 parking spaces – 1.5 spaces for units with more than two bedrooms and 1.25 spaces for units with two bedrooms or less. Garish is recommending the same numbers for the larger revised version of the project.
Because of the close proximity to the Oliver airport, staff is also recommending that a detailed review of Transport Canada regulations be conducted by the applicant to ensure the proposed building height not interfere with the flight path.
No date was set Monday to hold the public information session, but it will be advertised to allow local residents to attend and gain information.
