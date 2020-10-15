John Brittain isn't sure why he murdered four of his ex-wife's neighbours in Penticton, but he says depression, workplace burnout and a "final mental breakdown" were factors.
Brittain apologized in court Thursday for the killings, but added he didn't know exactly what prompted him to shoot the four Penticton seniors.
"To the (victims') families, I am shattered and devastated by what I have done," Brittain said on the second day of his sentencing hearing in Kelowna.
"I have no understanding of what caused me to suddenly lose all restraint and perspective which resulted in these untimely and tragic deaths," Brittain said.
But Brittain suggested his long history of personal problems contributed to the April 15, 2019, killings of Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippelberg.
"The basis of this catastrophe was laid over the last 20 years through four successive workplace burnouts and major depressions that led to deteriorating physical and mental health, and a final mental breakdown," Brittain said.
That breakdown resulted Thursday in Justice Alison Beames handing Brittain four life sentences with parole eligibility after 25 years.
“It goes without saying the murders of Rudi Winter, Barry Wonch, Susan Wonch and Darlene Knippelberg were horrific crimes,” said Beames.
“All four of those victims were killed by Mr. Brittain using a high-powered rifle at close range. More than one shot was fired at each victim. The Crown is not wrong to describe them as execution-style killings.”
That brutality figured prominently in the Crown arguing for some of the sentences to run consecutively for total parole ineligibility of 40 years. The defence, however, suggested the killings should be viewed as one transaction resulting in all sentences running concurrently and parole ineligibility set at 25 years.
Beames agreed with the defence, noting even the 25-year term “almost certainly exceeds Mr. Brittain’s life expectancy,” and even if he does live that long, he’ll have to convince the parole board he’s fit for release.
Court heard Brittain's ex-wife, Katherine Brittain, was involved in a variety of disputes with her Cornwall Drive neighbours over the years leading up to the murders. They seemingly minor grievances, having to do with such things as tree-trimming and wafting chimney smoke, but the disputes caused great distress to Katherine.
Brittain had remained close to his ex-wife since their 2012 separation, often visiting her daily, and would have been told repeatedly about her alleged problems with her neighbours, court heard.
In his statement before being sentenced, Brittain offered his first apology not to the relatives of the people he killed, but to his ex-wife.
"I want to apologize profoundly to Kathy for the deep impact, pain and hurt my actions and conduct have placed on her and her life," Brittain said. "She had nothing to do with this.
"If she had any idea I would do such a thing, she would have stopped me or called the police," Brittain said. "I, and only I, am solely responsible for this. To Kathy, I am very grieved and sorry."
Brittain's apology to his wife lasted 48 seconds. His apology to the family of his victims lasted 45 seconds.
Brittain also offered a 90-second apology to emergency responders and the community.
"I also apologize for the stain I have put on the name of the city of Penticton and contributing to the unnecessary anxiety of its citizens," said Brittain, who once worked as an engineer for the municipality.
Though his voice broke at times and he had to pause occasionally, Brittain delivered his comments in a mainly composed manner.
Paul McMurray, his defence lawyer, said Brittain had a long and successful career as an engineer, and even described him as an "exemplary citizen.”
But Brittain was also an isolated man with few personal connections, McMurray said, citing a pre-sentence evaluation by a psychiatrist.
"Mr. Brittain has not had close personal relationships in his life, and he spent many years living in isolated circumstances," McMurray said. "He's a bit of a loner."
As an engineer often working in remote or impoverished communities, Brittain was focused on problem-solving, McMurray said.
Upon hearing of his ex-wife's supposed problems with her neighbours, Brittain may have applied a skewed version of an engineer's approach to dealing with those issues, McMurray said.
"Being the sort of person who wants to, and is used to, fixing things, he was driven in his depressed and confused state to do what he did," McMurray said. The killings, McMurray said, were committed by Brittain over "an hour of madness."
In his statements to police, Brittain said he felt there were no other options but to kill the people he believed were harassing his ex-wife.
"Of course, he was wrong," McMurray said. "There were other options. But in his state of mind, he didn't see that."
Brittain's first victim was Winter, whom he encountered by chance on the morning of April 15, 2019, on Lakeview Street, where Brittain lived.
Brittain, who had a valid firearms licence, then drove to a Bank of Montreal branch and withdrew $200. He then drove about 10 minutes to Cornwall Drive, where he shot the Wonches in their garage, then walked across the street and shot Knippleberg in her home.
All four were shot with rifles legally owned by Brittain, who had a valid firearms licence. He turned himself in at the Penticton RCMP detachment immediately after the spree.
With files from Joe Fries/Penticton Herald