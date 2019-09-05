Sparks will fly on The Cannery Stage during Many Hats Theatre’s presentation of “Rapture, Blister, Burn.”
Written by Gina Gionfriddo and directed by Eric Hanston, the play follows the lives of two friends who are taken down opposite paths.
Catherine chooses to focus on her career as a rock-star academic while Gwen raises a family and builds a home.
Reuniting decades later, both women realize they want what the other has and a dangerous game begins as they try to take it from one another.
The play runs until Sept. 28 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students and seniors. For tickets or more information, visit manyhatstheatre.com
