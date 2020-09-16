Mounties have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with an arson fire late last month in Penticton.
A garage attached to a home at 686 Martin St. was gutted by fire on the morning of Aug. 30.
The garage “had apparently been deliberately set on fire, destroying it, and all its contents. There were people inside the residence at the time, however no one was injured,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Wednesday.
Surveillance footage was obtained with a suspect being captured (on the recording). Investigators are hoping the public may be able to help identify the suspect.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 and quote file 2020-14976.