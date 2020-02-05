Hot on the heels of a report that was critical of private operators of B.C. long-term care facilities, another study published Wednesday found new concerns in the assisted-living sector.
That probe found the number of publicly subsidized assisted-living beds – which typically come with services like housekeeping and laundry, but no medical care – has declined relative to the seniors’ population in recent years.
“This is significant. We should be increasing the rate of subsidized assisting living at a time when our seniors’ population is growing,” said report author Andrew Longhurst, a research associate for the B.C. branch of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
“This has really benefited the private-pay assisted-living market, which has grown much more quickly. Between 2010 and 2017, we saw 10 times the number of private-pay assisted-living units (built) compared to subsidized assisted-living units. That’s pretty remarkable.”
Between 2010 and 2017, a total of 269 new assisted-living beds were added within the Interior Health region, according to Longhurst, who found just 26 of those new beds were publicly subsidized, while the balance were created by for-profit operators.
“The problem with this, from a public policy and equity perspective, is moderate- and lower-income seniors can really barely afford private-pay assisted living,” said Longhurst.
“It’s really not tenable for a lot of seniors, and we know that a lot of seniors in our province are not wealthy.”
Publicly subsidized units require occupants to pay 70% of their income for a set basket of services, Longhurst explained, while the price of beds in private facilities is market-driven.
An average one-bedroom apartment in private facilities cost an average of $3,015 per month as of 2016, while a senior’s median monthly income was $2,300, according to the report.
As of 2017, there were a total of 1,830 assisted-living beds within the Interior Health region and 45% were publicly subsidized, down from 51% in 2010. In B.C. as a whole, there were 8,067 assisted living beds, 56% of which were publicly subsidized, down from 64% in 2010.
Longhurst said the shift to private-pay beds was a policy of the B.C. Liberal government dating back to 2002, but the situation has not improved much since the NDP took office in 2017. He believes the province would need to build “thousands” of new beds to restore balance.
“Government has access to much lower (interest) rates, so it’s much more cost efficient to go that route,” said Longhurst, noting B.C.’s relatively strong financial position. “The time is now to see capital investments.”
The other report out this week was penned by Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.’s advocate for seniors, who focused on long-term care, which is more comprehensive than assisted living and includes medical services.
Mackenzie found for-profit care homes failed to deliver more than 200,000 hours of care for the funding they received over the two-year period of her review, but not-for-profits gave 80,000 additional hours beyond what they were funded to provide.
And care aides in for-profit homes earn on average $6.63 less per hour than the standard wage of $23.48, she determined, at the same time operators complain of retention and recruitment problems.
But the head of an organization that represents most of B.C.’s private care facilities said both reports should be taken with a grain of salt, in particular the one from the seniors’ advocate, which didn’t include source data.
“None of that is available, so I’m very skeptical of these numbers,” said Daniel Fontaine, chief executive officer of the BC Care Providers Association.
But if the 200,000 hours of missing services is correct, he continued, it should be viewed as equivalent to about 3.5 minutes for every senior currently in care in B.C.
Mackenzie’s probe also left out government-run long-term care homes, which he said account for about 33% of such beds in the province.
As for the assisted-living report, Fontaine said it’s no surprise the left-wing Centre for Policy Alternatives is arguing against private operators.
He also noted the report didn’t mention Bill 16, which came into force Dec. 1, 2019, and allows for people with increasingly complex needs to stay in assisted-living facilities rather than move to long-term care beds, which will ultimately increase demand for assisted living.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.