The City of Kelowna will continue to honour outstanding male and female athletes.
The Man and Woman of the Year awards have been dropped in favour of a new gender-neutral honour, Citizen of the Year.
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said he was “very excited” about the change, which he said would promote Kelowna as an inclusive community.
But he wondered why city staff didn’t also propose getting rid of the gender-specific sports achievement awards.
Recreation technician Melina Moran said many sports programs require participants to indicate whether they want to compete in male or female programs.
“At this time, we weren’t quite ready to go there,” Moran said.
Coun. Gail Given said she was “uncomfortable” with a criterion that states top athletes are chosen in part because of the amount of recognition they bring to Kelowna. It’s possible, Given said, that many top athletes excel in sports that don’t necessarily command wide followings.
But Moran said the athletic awards are based on other considerations as well, such as level of achievement, personal circumstances, and individual difficulties overcome.
“These are all factors in the selection process, not just media attention or recognition,” Moran said.
Coun. Ryan Donn noted other communities don’t have an awards program comparable to the scale of the one put on by the City of Kelowna.
“I just love the fact we have an awards night,” Donn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.