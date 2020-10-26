Transit service to the West Bench won’t be running until next September at the earliest, thanks to the pandemic.
BC Transit has frozen all system expansions this year, meaning the new route to the West Bench that was supposed to start running this past September has stalled.
The delay was made official Friday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The RDOS says tax money raised for the new service this year will be put towards infrastructure like benches and signage. Routing options will be presented to the public next year.
As envisioned, the route would feature two or three round-trips daily into Penticton.