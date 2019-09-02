Highway 97 was closed through Okanagan Falls between Ash and Cedar streets early Monday as firefighters worked to contain a spectacular blaze.
The fire is believed to have started around 3:30 a.m. in the rear of a barber shop and spread to a neighbouring home. Both structures were completely gutted, according to Okanagan Falls fire Chief Rob Oliver.
The cause has not yet been determined, but Oliver said the rear of the barber shop had been a hangout for transients. The neighbouring home, he added, was recently purchased by a young couple who were away for the weekend.
