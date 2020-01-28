Dedicated volunteers are working the phones and hitting up donors in a grassroots effort to fix up the mainstay of East Kelowna — the community hall.
Now 80 years young, the historic centrepiece of East Kelowna could use a few touch-ups, like a new kitchen, lights and windows. With no city funding, the non-profit group that runs the hall is throwing a big dinner party next month to keep the place going another 80 years.
“It’s the heart and soul of the community,” said organizer Kathy Sawchuk, who operates the East Kelowna Hall Market throughout the year. “People need to be connected. You can feel it on Sundays when people come to the market.”
The place will be stomping on Feb. 8, when descendants of the community’s original families and newcomers gather for a feast, comedy show and dance.
John Leinemann, whose mother’s orchardist family, the Schells, settled in East Kelowna in the early 1950s, grew up going to wedding receptions and fall fairs at the hall.
A wood-turner, Leinemann donated an apricot bowl he crafted to the event’s silent auction. He and his wife Barb were keen to buy tickets.
“I have very fond memories of the hall and we want to see that building continue on so it can be part of other people’s memories down the road, so new generations can have positive use of it,” he said.
Times have changed since 1940, when volunteers built the hall with wood-shingle siding and straw insulation at the corner of McCulloch and East Kelowna roads. Designed as a social hub and badminton court for the area’s 400 families, it later became a meeting place for fruit growers, scouts and guides, air cadets and Sunday schools, as well as a haunted house, volleyball court and farmers market.
With the population booming since the 1990s, demand to rent the community hall — one of three in Kelowna — is strong. But the city offers far more activities; people gravitate to other venues, are too busy or they just stay home.
Trevor Freeman, parish priest at St. Mary’s Anglican Church next door, believes families and individuals have become more insular.
“People are looking for places where they can connect in the few hours of the day they have. And community space is at a premium,” he said in 2018. “When we’ve needed a big event, this (hall) is where it’s been. We lose that, we lose the capacity to build and rebuild that same community that’s deepened the roots in this part of town.”
Aside from a kitchen addition in 1970 and new roof a decade ago, East Kelowna Community Hall has had little work done. Rotary’s Capri and Downtown clubs have committed $10,000 toward upgrading the kitchen and eating area, and applied for a Rotary grant to double the amount. FortisBC has promised to replace the fluorescent lighting to LED.
The kitchen needs modernizing to attract more weddings and to host communal events like baking apple crisp and preserving jams. To raise more funds, Sawchuk and her crew have arranged a three-course, long-table meal by chef Scott Nostrum and invited magician Leif David, comedian Velina Taskoff, the Kentucky Eileen Band and others to entertain.
The Gathering event runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 8 at the hall. Tickets and information are at eastkelownamarket.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.