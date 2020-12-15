The average Summerland resident will pay approximately $110 more for utility services next year, according to a slate of rate changes council is due to make official at a special meeting Friday.
At its regular meeting Monday, the group gave preliminary approval to a 5% increase for water, a 3.5% bump for sewer and a 3.6% hike for electricity.
According to staff estimates, the result will see the average annual water bill rise $40 to $830, the cost of sewer rise $14 to $423 and power climb $55 to $1,563.
Council earlier this year approved a plan to raise water and sewer by 5% and 3.5%, respectively, in each of the next five years.
The increase in power rates is meant to offset an expected hike in the wholesale cost of electricity from FortisBC.
Friday’s meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.