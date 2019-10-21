The following statement was issued by the People's Party of Canada in relation to the Kelowna-Lake Country riding. This is published in its entirety and unedited.
Announcement of Official Electoral District Association: Kelowna-Lake Country — PPC Association
Kelowna-Lake Country — PPC Association, October 19, 2019
In light of the Globe & Mail story regarding the Conservative Party of Canada paying a ﬁrm to discredit our party and the accusations made by Daniel Joseph, Independent Candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country; the Kelowna-Lake Country PPC Association issues the following statement:
The Kelowna-Lake Country PPC Association has always maintained that there was no basis for the allegations that were brought forth by Daniel Joseph only after he was removed from his position as the elected President of the Kelowna-Lake Country PPC Association. Please refer to the following from a statement released to the media at the time by then BC Coordinator Glen Walushka.
‘Mr. Joseph was removed from his position for a clear violation of the policies and principles of the People’s Party of Canada. Mr. Joseph wrote a letter dated March 2, 2019 in which he clearly indicated that he was not committed to nominating and running a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada in the upcoming 2019 federal election. To quote Mr. Joseph in his March 2, 2019 email, in part, “my EDA has debated not nominating a candidate in order to support the Conservative nominee”.’ The board maintains that at no time did our board meetings consist of such discussions and that Mr. Joseph was acting independently and outside of the knowledge of the board
The Kelowna-Lake Country PPC Association has worked hard over this last year to not only dispel any accusations that were directed at us and the party, but also to help build one of the fastest growing parties in Canadian history. Our goal was to inform the Kelowna-Lake Country voters of our platform which will beneﬁt all Canadians and we are proud to have John Barr representing those values as our candidate - the values of personal responsibility, freedom, fairness, and respect.
Please refer to the following statement from Johanne Mennie, Executive Director of the PPC, in response to the Globe & Mail article:
“It hardly comes as a surprise that the Conservative Party of Canada would be behind such disgraceful and cowardly tactics. As our Leader Maxime Bernier stated when he left the CPC and repeated on numerous occasions since then, they are “morally and intellectually corrupt.” And today, this story proves it without a doubt. History has shown that this is the type of behaviour adopted by those who have no substance, no moral compass. Is this the kind of Party we want leading this country? Despite this cowardly act, and the CPC’s attempts to discredit the People’s Party team, our candidates, our volunteers and our Leader, both professionally and personally, we have remained focussed on building a Party and a strong movement based on Canadian values, courage in policy, and authenticity. Unity has been our force and we will continue to ﬁght for all Canadians.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.