Something stinks in Osoyoos and local government officials are asking for the public to be patient as it works to neutralize the odours emanating from the town’s sewer system.
“Town council and staff are aware of odour issues again this year from the wastewater treatment plant by the golf course and associated wastewater system in the community. We take these odour issues seriously, and understand the frustration that residents feel as this issue remains unresolved and seems to recur each year,” the municipality said in a press release.
“Wastewater treatment and disposal are complex matters and the town can’t simply change operating procedures or buy an additive that will resolve the situation despite claims that could be done and the problem would be resolved.”
In an effort to curb the smell, the town recently spent $5 million on a new sewage pump station and upgraded the aeration system at the sewage treatment plant. The town has budgeted for an operational assessment of its lagoons this year.
Odours are worst during the hot summer months, which coincide with an influx of visitors.
Addressing this problem has proven difficult and, despite it being a concern for many years, a final solution has not been identified,” concluded the release, which also noted the odours “do not present a risk to public health.”
Effluent from the sewage treatment plant is chlorinated and used to irrigate the Osoyoos Golf Club and West Bench sports fields, with any excess being discharged on the ground south of Desert Park racetrack.